12-07-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Talc Plaintiff: Asbestos Case Survives Exclusion Of Experts

PHILADELPHIA - The exclusion of two experts did little to change the state of a case as two other experts hold the same opinions regarding asbestos-contaminated talc's role in causing mesothelioma, a woman told a Pennsylvania judge on Dec. 4 (Sally Brandt, et al. v. The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., et al., No. 151202987, Pa. Comm. Pls., Philadelphia Co.).