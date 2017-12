12-07-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Engle Progeny Plaintiff Files Notice Of Appeal Following Defense Verdict

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Following a defense verdict in an Engle progeny trial, a woman who sued on behalf of her deceased husband filed a notice of appeal with Florida's Fourth Appellate District Court on Dec. 4, saying the trial court erred in denying her motion for a new trial (Doris E. Shadd v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., 4D17-3735, Fla. App., 4th Dist.).