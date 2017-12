12-07-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Halliburton Must Provide Information In Groundwater Case, Plaintiffs Say

OKLAHOMA CITY - Residents who argue that Halliburton Energy Services Inc. (HESI) is liable for contaminating their drinking water supply with perchlorate on Dec. 6 filed a brief in an Oklahoma federal court contending that HESI should be compelled to produce documents and other information (Albin Family Revocable Living Trust, et al. v. Halliburton Energy Services Inc., No. 16-910, W.D. Okla.).