12-08-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Underlying Asbestos Claims Arose Out Of Single Occurrence, Illinois Panel Says

CHICAGO - The First District Illinois Appellate Court on Dec. 5 affirmed a trial court's ruling that underlying asbestos bodily injury claims constitute only one occurrence under an insurer's policies because the underlying claims arose from the single cause of the insured's manufacturing of ash-handling conveyor systems for coal plants (United Conveyor Corp. v. Allstate Insurance Co., et al., No. 1-16-2314, Ill. App., 1st Dist., 2nd Div., 2017 Ill. App. LEXIS 744).