12-08-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Board Sides Partly With Petitioner In Covered Business Method Patent Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a Dec. 7 ruling deemed 32 claims of a method patent for "Click Based Trading with Intuitive Grid Display of Market Depth" unpatentable pursuant to Section 101 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 101 (IBG LLC, et al. v. Trading Technologies International Inc., No. CBM2016-00090, PTAB).