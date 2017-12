12-08-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - DACA Supporters Oppose Government's High Court Petition To Stay Discovery Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Several U.S. states and other parties opposing the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program filed briefs in the U.S. Supreme Court Dec. 6, arguing against the federal government's petition for mandamus to halt an order requiring discovery of purported privileged deliberative documents (In re United States, et al., No. 17-801, U.S. Sup.).