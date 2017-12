12-08-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Illinois Federal Judge Dismisses All State Law Claims In 'Church Plans' Class Suit

CHICAGO - Plaintiffs' attempt to bring alternative claims under state law in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class suit that alleges that two defined-benefits plans were improperly classified as "church plans" creates an "absolute conflict," an Illinois federal judge ruled Dec. 5 dismissing the five state law claims (Sheilar Smith, et al. v. OSF Healthcare System, et al., No. 16-467, S.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 199805).