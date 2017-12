12-08-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Refuses To Compel ICC Arbitration Of Dispute Over Food Equipment Purchase

PORTLAND - After finding that a producer of dried fruit and a seller of food processing equipment never agreed to submit disputes in relation to the sale and purchase of equipment to international arbitration, an Oregon federal judge on Dec. 5 entered an order granting an injunction in favor of the producer and refusing to compel arbitration in Vienna (Meduri Farms Inc. v. DutchTecSource B.V., No. 3:17-cv-906, D. Ore., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 199793).