12-08-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Miramax, Weinstein's Board Facilitated Harassment, RICO Class Complaint Alleges

NEW YORK - Miramax LLC, Miramax Film Corp. and Miramax Film NY LLC (collectively Miramax), The Weinstein Co. (TWC) and TWC's board facilitated and condoned the alleged flashing, fondling, sexual assault and rape carried out by movie producer Harvey Weinstein at offices, in hotel rooms, in his homes and in rooms at industry functions, six women allege in a Dec. 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York seeking certification of a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(c)(4) class for liability for violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), battery assault and emotional distress (Louisette Geiss, et al. v. The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC, et al., No. 17-9554, S.D. N.Y.).