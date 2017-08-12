12-08-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New Jersey Appeals Panel Orders New Trial in Premises Liability Suit

TRENTON, N.J. - In an unpublished opinion released Dec. 7, a two-judge panel of the New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey vacated a $434,000 verdict and ordered a new trial in a premises liability suit after finding that the verdict sheet was confusing to jurors and the attorney of a woman who injured herself on a flight of steps discussed fixes the owners made to the building after the accident, which goes against the New Jersey Rules of Evidence (Caritza Soler Torres v. Khamis Sumrein, et al., No. A-4887-15T1, N.J. Super., App. Div., N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 3020).