12-08-2017

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Finds Evidence Lacking In Laborer's Asbestos Case Against Union Carbide

DURHAM, N.C. - Two co-workers' inability to recall how a man could have been exposed to a defendant's product is the extent of a man's asbestos case and falls short of the regular, frequent, proximate standard for causation, a federal judge in North Carolina said Dec. 7 (Jonathan A. Queen, et al. v. CBS Corp., et al., No. 16-330, M.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201299).