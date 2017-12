12-11-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Expert's Opinions Allowed In Class Action Over Fitbit's Sleep-Tracking Mode

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Dec. 8, in denying summary judgment to Fitbit Inc. on class claims that the sleep-tracking functions on its devices do not work, ruled that the opinions of a plaintiffs' expert who tested the devices are reliable and relevant (James Brickman, et al. v. Fitbit Inc., No. 3:15-cv-02077, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 202568).