12-11-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Review 2nd Circuit's Offset Ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 11 refused to review the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals' ruling that a New York law barring the offset of a claimant's disability benefits with the proceeds of the claimant's settlement of a personal injury suit is not preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Aetna Life Insurance Co. v. Salvatore Arnone, No. 17-416, U.S. Sup.).