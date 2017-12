12-11-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Supreme Court Will Review Application Of American Pipe Tolling Doctrine In Securities Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 8 announced that it will determine whether the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals properly ruled that American Pipe & Construction Co. v. Utah tolls the statute of limitations to permit a previously absent class member to bring a subsequent class action outside the applicable limitations period (China Agritech Inc. v. Michael Resh, et al., No. 17-432, U.S. Sup.).