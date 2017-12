12-11-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Deleting Asbestos Claim Doesn't Eliminate Federal Jurisdiction

NEW ORLEANS - The presence of a second defendant entitled to federal jurisdiction means that despite proper elimination of claims against a shipyard, an asbestos case will stay in federal court, a federal judge in Louisiana held Dec. 6 (Diane Pitre, et al. v. Huntington Ingalls Inc., et al., No. 17-7029, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 200355).