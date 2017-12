12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Allows UCL, Negligence Claims To Proceed Against Seterus Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After determining that a borrower's claims for negligence and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) were properly pleaded, a California federal judge on Dec. 11 partially denied a lender's motion to dismiss the claims but granted the motion as to causes of action for violation of the Truth and Lending Act (TILA) and other claims (Kenneth Akins, et al. v. Seterus Inc., et al., No. 2:16-cv-01656, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 203560).