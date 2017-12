12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Argues Delaware Judge Properly Found Excess Policies Were Not Triggered

WILMINGTON, Del. - Review of a Delaware judge's ruling that a number of excess insurance policies are not triggered by underlying asbestos claims filed against an insured is not warranted because the primary policies at issue were not exhausted, an insurer asserts in a Dec. 8 joinder brief filed in the Delaware Supreme Court (Motors Liquidation Co. DIP Lenders Trust v. Allstate Insurance Co., et al., No. 381, 2017, Del. Sup.).