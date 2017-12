12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Laboratory Lacks Standing To Pursue ERISA Claims, Dismisses Case

RALEIGH, N.C. - After finding that a laboratory failed to show that it received a valid assignment of benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a North Carolina federal judge on Dec. 7 dismissed its claims against a group of insurers in relation to allegedly unpaid amounts for services rendered (AvuTox LLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 5:17-CV-250, E.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201296).