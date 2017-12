12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Insurance Benefits Company Is Entitled To Producer Commission

CHICAGO - An insurance benefits company is entitled to a producer commission but not a marketer's fee for a health insurer's breach of an oral contract under a marketing agreement amended following the health insurer's termination of a reinsurance agreement, an Illinois appeals panel affirmed Dec. 7 (Insurance Benefit Group Inc. v. Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Co., No. 1-16-2808, Ill. App., 1st Dist., 4th Div., 2017 Ill. App. LEXIS 763).