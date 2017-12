12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Adult Film Firm May Subpoena ISP For File Sharer's Identity

SAN DIEGO - An adult entertainment firm has sufficiently established a prima facie copyright infringement case against a John Doe online file sharer, a California federal magistrate ruled Dec. 7, granting the plaintiff's motion to conduct expedited discovery on the Doe's internet service provider (ISP) to identify the defendant for litigation purposes (Strike 3 Holdings LLC v. John Doe, No. 3:17-cv-02312, S.D. Calif.).