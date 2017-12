12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Computer Fraud Ruling Against Ex-Employee Partly Reversed By Louisiana Judge

NEW ORLEANS - A former employee's newly submitted evidence created material issues of fact on parts of his ex-employer's computer fraud and unfair trade practices claims against him, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Dec. 7, partly granting the defendant's reconsideration motion, while declining to reconsider judgment on accompanying trade secrets and conversion claims (Eddie Sussman Sr., et al. v. Financial Guards LLC, et al., No. 2:15-cv-02373, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201566).