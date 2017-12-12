12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Copyright Claims Over Chanukah-Themed Party Accessories Survive In Part

NEW YORK - In a Dec. 8 ruling, a New York federal judge found that although menorahs and dreidels depicted on Chanukah-themed paper cups and plates are "indisputably unprotectable," a comparison in a copyright infringement case of competing cups and plates shows that the items share "virtually identical expressions of those" unprotectable features pursuant to Fisher-Price, Inc. v. Well-Made Toy Mfg. Corp., 25 F.3d 119, 124 (2d Cir. 1994) (King Zak Industries Inc. v. Toys 4 U USA Corp., No. 16-9676, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 202784).