12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit To Hear Oral Arguments In Dispute Over Patent Priority Date

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In oral arguments scheduled for Dec. 13, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) will defend findings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that an appellant was not entitled to an earlier priority date through either actual reduction to practice or the exercise of reasonable diligence from conception to constructive reduction to practice (ATI Technologies ULC v. Joseph A. Matal, Performing the Functions and Duties of Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Nos. 2016-2222, -2406, -2608, Fed. Cir.).