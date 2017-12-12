12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Certification, Summary Judgment Motions Filed In Facebook Biometric Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - On Dec. 8, the same day that a group of plaintiffs moved for class certification in their claims under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) against Facebook Inc., the social network moved for summary judgment, telling a California federal court that applying the Illinois law to its out-of-state facial recognition activities would violate the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution (In re Facebook Biometric Information Privacy Litigation, No. 3:15-cv-03747, N.D. Calif.).