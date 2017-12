12-12-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders Insurer To Produce Documents On Reinsurance, Mediation

PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Dec. 7 granted and denied in part an insured's request to compel an insurer to produce redacted documents pertaining to mediation in an underlying case, as well as reinsurance information (Golon Inc. v. Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast, et al., No. 17-0819, W.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201792).