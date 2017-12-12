12-12-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Parties In Uber Trade Secrets Suit Won't Stipulate To Special Master Findings

SAN FRANCISCO - Parties in a trade secrets lawsuit alleging that a former employee of autonomous car development company Waymo LLC stole the company's trade secret information and provided it to his new employer, Uber Technologies Inc., on Dec. 7 refused to agree to stipulate to the findings of a special master tasked with determining whether a letter from a former Uber employee shows that Uber hid evidence so that it could not be used at trial (Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies Inc., et al., No. 17-0939, N.D. Calif.).