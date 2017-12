12-12-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Investor Group Named Lead Plaintiff In Drug Company's Stock Drop Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - An investor group is the most appropriate candidate for lead plaintiff because it has the largest financial stake in the litigation and meets all other statutory requirements to serve in the role, a federal judge in California ruled Dec. 8 in appointing the investor group as lead plaintiff (Inchen Huang v. Depomed Inc., et al., No. 17-4830, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 202580).