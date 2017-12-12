12-12-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Gives Group Limited Access To EPA Documents About PCB Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A nonprofit group on Dec. 11 was given full access to four U.S. Environmental Protection Agency documents and limited information in two agency documents regarding suspected polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) contamination at the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) by a federal judge in the District of Columbia who found that the records did not contain information that was subject to the deliberative process privilege (Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, No. 14-2056, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 203068).