12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Court To Divine If Catholic Group Intervenes In ACA Contraceptive Mandate Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - A religious group told a federal judge in California on Dec. 11 that it should be allowed to intervene in an action challenging new rules governing exemptions to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) contraceptive mandate, saying that while the states give lip service to protecting religious beliefs, the reality is much more stark (State of California, et al. v. Don J. Wright, et al., No. 17-5783, N.D. Calif.).