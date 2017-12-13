12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insured Alleged Sufficient Facts To Support Bad Faith Claim Against Insurer

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma federal judge on Dec. 12 denied an insurer's motion to dismiss an insured's claims for bad faith and breach of contract arising out of the handling of two auto claims after determining that the insured alleged sufficient facts in support of the claims and properly relied on Oklahoma's Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act to support her claim for bad faith (Rachel Curtis, et al. v. Progressive Northern Insurance Co., No. 17-1076, W.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 203759).