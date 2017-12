12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Affirms: Subaru Did Not Infringe Copyright, Trademarks

SAN FRANCISCO - In a Dec. 12 ruling decided without oral argument, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a California federal judge's dismissal of copyright and trademark infringement allegations stemming from Subaru of America Inc.'s use of "Share the Love" as a slogan in television advertisements (Marilyn Mintz v. Subaru of America Inc., No. 16-3384, 9th Cir.).