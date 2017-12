12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - LinkedIn, Analytics Firm Debate CFAA, UCL Principles In 9th Circuit Briefs

SAN FRANCISCO - In a Dec. 11 reply brief seeking reversal of an injunction preventing it from blocking a data analytics firm from scraping user information from its site, LinkedIn Corp. tells the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that the plaintiff's activities violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), while contending that its blocking measures do not violate California's unfair competition law (UCL) (hiQ Labs Inc. v. LinkedIn Corp., No. 17-16783, 9th Cir.).