12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Parties Brief Federal Circuit In Dispute Over Pesticide Production Patent

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a Dec. 8 appellee brief, a prevailing patent challenger told the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to uphold findings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a claimed process for producing the insecticide fipronil would have been obvious to a person of skill in the art (POSA) (Finchimica S.P.A. v. Adama Makhteshim Ltd., No. 17-2195, Fed. Cir.).