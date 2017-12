12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Deems Various Claims Of Entropy Coding Patent Obvious

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a Dec. 11 final written decision, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board partly agreed with Apple Inc. that an entropy coding patent does not pass muster under Section 103 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 103 (Apple Inc. v. FastVDO LLC, No. IPR2016-01203, PTAB).