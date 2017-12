12-13-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Split Ohio Appeals Panel: Wage Class May Proceed With Members Who Agreed To Arbitrate

WARREN, Ohio - A divided Ohio appeals court panel on Dec. 11 upheld certification of a class of sales people suing the employer for "pulling" earned commissions, finding that the fact that the class definition encompasses some employees who signed an arbitration agreement not signed by the class representative does not doom the certification (Edward G. Gembarski, et al. v. PartsSource, Inc., No. 2016-P-0077, Ohio App., 11st Dist., 2017 Ohio App. LEXIS 5383).