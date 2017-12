12-13-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders Parties To Provide Additional Information On UCL, Fraud Damages

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Dec. 12 refused to remand a consumer's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and fraud against a rental car service until the parties can conduct additional discovery on whether the case meets the federal amount-in-controversy requirement for a class action (Jian-Ming "Scott" Zhao v. RelayRides Inc., et al., No. 17-cv-04099, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204415).