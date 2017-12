12-13-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Magistrate Won't Reconsider Ruling On Counterclaims In Misfiring Suit

MIAMI - A Florida magistrate federal judge on Dec. 12 denied a request to reconsider his October ruling in which he re-designated counterclaims by a gun importer facing a class complaint alleging that its .357 revolvers are defective and can misfire as an affirmative defense and refused to strike it (Suzanne M. Bedwell, et al. v. Braztech International, L.C., No. 17-22335, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204027).