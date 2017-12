12-13-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Lawyer Wants Action Seeking Asbestos Witness Coaching Deposition Reinstated

DALLAS - A judge stepped outside the bounds of a motion challenging jurisdiction and resolved merit questions, a woman told a Texas appeals court on Dec. 8 in asking it to reinstate her case seeking to obtain a copy of a deposition she claims will show an asbestos law firm coaching witnesses (Christine Cole Biederman v. Beverly Jean Brown, et al., No. 01-07-00263-CV, Texas App., 1st Dist.).