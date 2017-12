12-13-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Court Won't Reconsider $18.6M Verdict, Radiation-Asbestos Causation Issue

DALLAS - A Texas appeals court on Dec. 12 declined to once again wade into a dispute over whether a company preserved the right to appeal a ruling on the role radiation may have played in a man's lung cancer and the resulting $18.6 million asbestos verdict (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. v. Vicki Lynn Rogers, et al., No. 05-15-00001-CV, Texas App., 5th Dist.).