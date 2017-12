12-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Magistrate Judge Finds Evidence Of Exposure To Original Vehicle Parts Sufficient

WILMINGTON, Del. - A man's testimony that he worked on his wife's new Ford Motor Co. Mustang is sufficient evidence on which to allege exposure to asbestos in originally installed parts, products the company had a duty to warn about, a federal magistrate judge in Delaware said Dec. 12 while granting judgment on other alleged exposures (Gerald L. Hickman v. A.W. Chesterton Co., et al., No. 16-308, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 203692).