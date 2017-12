12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 7th Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of TILA Rescission Claims As Untimely

CHICAGO - After finding that a former homeowner's right to file a lawsuit in relation to rescission under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) had expired years before he filed his case against a bank, the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 12 affirmed a decision to dismiss his claims as untimely (James Fendon v. Bank of America, N.A., No. 17-1718, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 25036).