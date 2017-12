12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Panel Finds Court Erred In Dismissing Elder Abuse Claims Against Lenders

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding that the widow of a borrower, who obtained a reverse mortgage on a property that was later foreclosed on, sufficiently pleaded her claims for elder abuse and breach of contract, a California appeals court on Dec. 11 reversed a trial court's decision dismissing her claims against two lenders (Mary Aden v. OneWest Bank, N.A., et al., No. A146242, Calif. App., 1st Dist., Div. 3).