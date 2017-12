12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 5th Circuit: Additional Insured Owed A Defense In Construction Defects Case

NEW ORLEANS - A subcontractor's insurer had a duty to defend an additional insured in a construction defects lawsuit, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Courts of Appeals ruled Dec. 12, affirming in part and reversing in part awards issued in favor of the additional insured (Lyda Swinerton Builders Inc. v. Oklahoma Surety Co., No. 16-20195, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 25048).