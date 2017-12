12-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Evidence Of Man's Prior Acts Of Arson Should Be Admitted, Judge Finds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Evidence related to a man's prior acts of setting fire to three residences and one automobile to collect insurance proceeds should be admitted during his trial on similar claims, a federal judge in Kentucky ruled Dec. 13, finding that the information has probative value as to whether he committed the act as part of a common scheme or plan (United States of America v. Steven Allen Pritchard, No. 16-CR-00028, W. D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204958).