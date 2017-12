12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Former Home Health Agency Owner To Serve 115 Months For $15M Fraud Scheme

MIAMI - A federal judge in Florida on Dec. 11 sentenced the former owner and operator of a health care agency to 115 months in prison and ordered him to pay $15.1 million in restitution for his role in a conspiracy to defraud Medicare (United States of America v. Yunesky Fornaris, No 17cr20163, S.D. Fla.).