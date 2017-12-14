12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer's Conduct During Appraisal Is Relevant To Insured's Bad Faith Claims

DENVER - A Colorado federal judge on Dec. 12 refused to dismiss an insured's statutory and common-law bad faith claims after determining that the insurer's conduct before, during and after an appraisal proceeding conducted to determine the value of the insured's claim for property damages caused by a hailstorm is relevant to the insured's allegations of bad faith conduct (Hometown Community Association Inc. v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., No. 17-777, D. Col., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 203675).