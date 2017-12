12-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Upholds Fee Award In Favor Of Copyright Defendants

SAN FRANCISCO - Two sons of the late concert promoter Bill Graham were properly ordered by a California federal judge to reimburse the attorney fees incurred by four copyright infringement defendants, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Dec. 13 (Alexander Graham-Sult, et al., v. Nicholas Clainos, et al., Nos. 15-17204, 16-16768, - 17083, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 25187).