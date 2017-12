12-14-2017 | 16:01 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Copyright Plaintiff Partly Prevails In Dispute Over Streaming TV Content

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on Dec. 11 entered summary judgment on behalf of a producer of Colombian television and its distributor, amid allegations that a defendant created a website to stream the plaintiffs' copyrighted content in the United States without permission (Caracol Television S.A., et al. v. TVmiaInternational Corp., et al., No. 16-23486, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204575).