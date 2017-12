12-14-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Partially Compels Cruise Line Worker's Claims To Arbitration

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on Dec. 12 found that a cruise line worker's negligence claims against her employer must be arbitrated in the Bahamas pursuant to the terms of her employment agreement, but remanded claims against another cruise line and her coworker to a state court, because they were not signatories to the arbitration agreement (Michelle Haasbroek v. Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., No. 17-cv-22370, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 204025).