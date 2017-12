12-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Upholds Arbitration Ruling In AT&T Data Class Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - A Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 11 upheld a ruling compelling arbitration in a class complaint brought by wireless customers who allege that AT&T Mobility LLC purposely slows data for "unlimited" customers, finding that there is no state action in the case and awarding costs to AT&T (Marcus A. Roberts, et al. v. AT&T Mobility LLC, No. 16-16915, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 24946).